Protesters from Lebanon lit fires near the Israeli border city of Metulah Friday afternoon, before breaking through the border fence N12 reported.They were apprehended by IDF tanks, and returned to Lebanon.At least one Lebanese person was injured at the border protests, reports have claimed.The report comes shortly after protestors in Jordan managed to pass police borders and began approaching the border with Israel, N12 news reported.The protests are taking place near Karameh, northeast from Jericho, according to Palestinian media sources.