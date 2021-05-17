The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kerem Shalom crossing to open for humanitarian aid

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 17, 2021 23:52
Israel will reopen the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza on Tuesday to allow for the transfer of gas, food and medicine to Gazan residents, according to Israeli media. 
Two suspects try to sabotage Lebanese border fence, IDF chases them away
White House National Security Advisor speaks with Israeli counterpart
Lapid not giving up on unity government: 'You won't run our lives'
Israelis in Beit She'an locked their doors fearing Jordan border breach
Netanyahu thanks Merkel for supporting Israel, fighting antisemitism
Israel-US sign $735 million arms deal amid Gaza conflict - report
Top Islamic Jihad official killed in IDF attack - report
Ramming attack reported in West Bank, assailant neutralized - IDF
Egypt's president says ceasefire may be within reach - report
Israel carrying out widespread attacks on terrorist targets in Gaza - IDF
IDF strikes Hamas intelligence compound in Gaza
Biden says he is working toward sustained calm in Israel-Gaza conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2021 12:44 AM
Two vehicles set on fire in Jerusalem's Abu Tor
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2021 11:27 PM
IDF soldiers accidentally shoot at Jewish family, injure mother - report
Bahrain hopes Israel-Palestine conflict addressed in 'equitable' manner
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2021 02:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by