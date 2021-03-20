The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset approves new regulations for airport, cancels entry quotas

The daily limit of 3,000 passengers entering the country was cancelled. Israelis now able to travel to Sinai.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 20, 2021 23:35
PASSENGERS WEARING masks push trolleys yesterday at the departures terminal at Ben-Gurion Airport. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
PASSENGERS WEARING masks push trolleys yesterday at the departures terminal at Ben-Gurion Airport.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
The government approved new regulations to handle arrivals and departures from Ben-Gurion Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday evening.
Entry quotas were abolished, and starting Saturday at midnight no restrictions on the number of people entering the country has been set.
Flights will be determined on the basis of the airport's capacity to receive them while holding COVID-19 tests for incoming passengers and maintaining social distancing. 
Passengers will no longer be asked to check their temperature while entering the terminal and before boarding.
Israelis departing the country will not have to submit a request to a special committee to be approved, and it will be possible for airlines to send cargo flights to Israel and use the plane as a passenger flight upon its return.
The new guidelines will be in place for one week, until March 28. 
The Taba Border Crossing between Israel and Egypt will also technically reopen at midnight and Israelis wishing to go on vacation in the Sinai should be able to do so. However, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen agreed that a few days are needed to ensure the crossing will function in a safe manner in accordance to the same COVID-19 health guidelines used at the airport. 

"It is done," Farkash-Hacohen tweeted on Saturday evening. "After a year of being closed, the Taba Border Crossing will be open!" She added that the opening will only take place after logistical preparations are undertaken. 
Israelis who travel abroad are still required to have a COVID-19 test done before their return flight and take another test when they arrive in Israel. 
The change follows the High Court of Justice striking down previous travel restrictions on Wednesday, despite objections from Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and other health officials who expressed concern that those returning could bring with them variations of the novel coronavirus. 
     


Tags Israel Airport COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Eitan Dangot 311

Failure to stop Iran's terror support might lead to Israel-Hezbollah war

 By EITAN DANGOT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by