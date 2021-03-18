The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Skies reopen for Israelis on Sunday, despite health officials' concerns

Israelis will be able to travel for Passover, regardless of their vaccination status.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 18, 2021 20:11
Travelers at Ben-Gurion Airport in March - to bring tourists back to Israel is not an act of lunacy. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Travelers at Ben-Gurion Airport in March - to bring tourists back to Israel is not an act of lunacy.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Israelis who wish to travel for Passover should be able to do so, regardless of their vaccination status.
After the High Court of Justice struck down the current traveling restrictions on Wednesday, Israel’s skies are expected to reopen on Sunday, at least for its citizens, with Health Ministry’s Director-General Chezy Levy stating that there won’t be any new regulations, besides for the ones that were not affected by the ruling. These include a limit on the amount of people allowed in the airport, coronavirus test requirements and mandatory isolation for those who are have not been immunized.
Ben-Gurion Airport officially resumed activities on March 7, after been almost completely shut down for a month and a half. However, significant limits on the ability of Israelis to travel remained.
Only 3,000 Israelis have been allowed to enter the country every day and flights could initially be operated only from a limited set of destinations. In addition, those who were not fully vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus have not been able to leave unless they receive permission from a special governmental committee, on the basis of very specific humanitarian needs.
This practically created many hurdles for those who wished to renter the country to vote in the upcoming elections on Tuesday, as well as for families who hoped to travel to visit relatives overseas, since children, who are not eligible for a vaccine yet, could not leave freely.
Following the High Court’s decision, which was harshly criticized by health officials, including Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, government officials have been reportedly trying to work on a solution to avoid a complete reopening of the skies. The solution would need to be approved by the government before Saturday night.
According to Channel 12, officials at the Health and Transportation ministries were considering maintaining a cap of 6,000 to 8,000 passengers per day in both directions based on the number of people whom the airport can hold. Before the pandemic hit, dozens of thousands of passengers flied through Ben-Gurion every day, therefore if such a limit is to be implemented, the number of flights available would still remain meager.
Responding to a question by The Jerusalem Post about which kind of new guidelines the Health Ministry was going to recommend, Levi explained in a press briefing that “the regulations will be what is left intact by the court’s decision, there is no new regulations at this time.”
“First of all, both passengers who return and who leave have to keep the requirements of the Purple Ribbon,” he explained, referring to the standards elaborated by the ministry for business to operate during the pandemic, which include limits on number of people allowed in closed spaces, minimum distances between each person, and the obligation to wear a mask.
“Those who are returning to Israel have to take a coronavirus test,” Levi added. “However, the most important thing as the skies reopen further and more people can enter the country, is to strictly observe the quarantine requirements, not to go around, not to spread the infection, even when the infection has not been identified yet.”
While people who have a vaccination certificate or a recovery certificate issued by the Israeli Health Ministry are exempt from quarantine, everyone else, including children or those vaccinated abroad, are obligated to isolate – at least until they undergo a serological test proving that they have sufficient antibodies in their blood.
The difficulty in enforcing quarantine and the high level of infractions were repeatedly described by the government as the reason to maintain the traveling restrictions in order to avoid new coronavirus variants to enter the country.
However, also on Wednesday, the Knesset approved legislation allowing the government to demand returnees from abroad to quarantine either at home wearing an electronic bracelet or in a hotel, as well as to use other digital means to ensure that people do not break the isolation rules. The bill was considered an essential tool to step up quarantine enforcement.
“We are working on the issue of quarantine enforcement, both by increasing the manpower, police officers, inspectors and so on, and by using electronic tools,” Levi pointed out during the briefing.
While other health officials accused the court of irresponsibility, Levi said that the ruling was completely legitimate, but it remains a cause of concern because of the variants.
“As citizens of the State of Israel, and as public figures, we completely accept the decision of the High Court even though we believe that there are dangers related to possible infections and the entrance of variants,” he stated. “We will do everything we can to examine it and act to reduce morbidity.”


Tags Ben-Gurion Airport Passover travel Airport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The High Court was right to allow Israelis into the country to vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by