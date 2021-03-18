Skies reopen for Israelis on Sunday, despite health officials' concerns

Israelis who wish to travel for Passover should be able to do so, regardless of their vaccination status.

After the High Court of Justice struck down the current traveling restrictions on Wednesday, Israel’s skies are expected to reopen on Sunday, at least for its citizens, with Health Ministry’s Director-General Chezy Levy stating that there won’t be any new regulations, besides for the ones that were not affected by the ruling. These include a limit on the amount of people allowed in the airport, coronavirus test requirements and mandatory isolation for those who are have not been immunized.

Ben-Gurion Airport officially resumed activities on March 7, after been almost completely shut down for a month and a half. However, significant limits on the ability of Israelis to travel remained.

Only 3,000 Israelis have been allowed to enter the country every day and flights could initially be operated only from a limited set of destinations. In addition, those who were not fully vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus have not been able to leave unless they receive permission from a special governmental committee, on the basis of very specific humanitarian needs.

This practically created many hurdles for those who wished to renter the country to vote in the upcoming elections on Tuesday, as well as for families who hoped to travel to visit relatives overseas, since children, who are not eligible for a vaccine yet, could not leave freely.

Following the High Court’s decision, which was harshly criticized by health officials, including Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, government officials have been reportedly trying to work on a solution to avoid a complete reopening of the skies. The solution would need to be approved by the government before Saturday night.

According to Channel 12, officials at the Health and Transportation ministries were considering maintaining a cap of 6,000 to 8,000 passengers per day in both directions based on the number of people whom the airport can hold. Before the pandemic hit, dozens of thousands of passengers flied through Ben-Gurion every day, therefore if such a limit is to be implemented, the number of flights available would still remain meager.

Responding to a question by The Jerusalem Post about which kind of new guidelines the Health Ministry was going to recommend, Levi explained in a press briefing that “the regulations will be what is left intact by the court’s decision, there is no new regulations at this time.”

“First of all, both passengers who return and who leave have to keep the requirements of the Purple Ribbon,” he explained, referring to the standards elaborated by the ministry for business to operate during the pandemic, which include limits on number of people allowed in closed spaces, minimum distances between each person, and the obligation to wear a mask.

“Those who are returning to Israel have to take a coronavirus test,” Levi added. “However, the most important thing as the skies reopen further and more people can enter the country, is to strictly observe the quarantine requirements, not to go around, not to spread the infection, even when the infection has not been identified yet.”

While people who have a vaccination certificate or a recovery certificate issued by the Israeli Health Ministry are exempt from quarantine, everyone else, including children or those vaccinated abroad, are obligated to isolate – at least until they undergo a serological test proving that they have sufficient antibodies in their blood.

The difficulty in enforcing quarantine and the high level of infractions were repeatedly described by the government as the reason to maintain the traveling restrictions in order to avoid new coronavirus variants to enter the country.

However, also on Wednesday, the Knesset approved legislation allowing the government to demand returnees from abroad to quarantine either at home wearing an electronic bracelet or in a hotel, as well as to use other digital means to ensure that people do not break the isolation rules. The bill was considered an essential tool to step up quarantine enforcement.

“We are working on the issue of quarantine enforcement, both by increasing the manpower, police officers, inspectors and so on, and by using electronic tools,” Levi pointed out during the briefing.

While other health officials accused the court of irresponsibility, Levi said that the ruling was completely legitimate, but it remains a cause of concern because of the variants.

“As citizens of the State of Israel, and as public figures, we completely accept the decision of the High Court even though we believe that there are dangers related to possible infections and the entrance of variants,” he stated. “We will do everything we can to examine it and act to reduce morbidity.”