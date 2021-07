The original committee will be headed by Labor MK Efrat Rayten. A new health committee will be headed by Idit Silman (Yamina) and a committee on public security by Merav Ben-Ari.

The legal advisers of the Knesset, the House Committee and the Labor and Social Affairs Committee all spoke against the move.

The split passed unanimously, because opposition MKs boycotted the vote.

The Knesset House Committee voted on Sunday to divide the Knesset Labor and Social Affairs Committee into three.