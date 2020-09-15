Knesset Speaker Levin praises UAE, Bahrain leaders in Arabic

Knesset Speaker MK Yariv Levin praised the leaders of the UAE and Baharain in Arabic on Tuesday hours before a deal-signing ceremony set to take place in DC.

"I wish to welcome Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's crown prince and Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa, the King of Baharain, for their decision to sign a normalization agreement with Israel," Levin said. "The agreement will bring prosperity and strengthen the economy, while also promoting tourism and trade. It will also have a significant impact on stability and security in our region."