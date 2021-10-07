The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kurds say United States agreed to stay in Syria

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 16:17
A leading Syrian Kurdish politician said on Thursday the United States will stay on in Syria to destroy Islamic State, build infrastructure and remain a player in the search for a political settlement after more than 10 years of civil war.
After meetings in Washington with representatives of the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon, one of Syria's top Kurdish leaders told Reuters that the United States had given a clear commitment to the Kurds.
"They promised to do whatever it takes to destroy Islamic State and work to build infrastructure in North Eastern Syria," said Ilham Ahmed, a Kurdish political leader and president of the executive committee of the Syrian Democratic Council.
"They said they are going to stay in Syria and will not withdraw - they will keep fighting Islamic State," Ahmed said. "Before they were unclear under Trump and during the Afghan withdrawal, but this time they made everything clear."
Israeli Olympic medalist announced retirement from windsurfing
Pfizer, BioNTech ask US regulators to OK COVID-19 vaccine for kids
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 03:52 PM
Firefighters battling wildfire near Har Gilo
Firefighters battling large wildfire in Modi'in
Moscow to invite Taliban for talks on Afghanistan this month- report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 12:38 PM
Ron Arad's wife says doesn't want price paid to return him if he's dead
Gantz meets with Chilean defense minister, signs MOU
7 hospitalized cases of flu reported in Israel in September
Malaysia buys 150,000 courses of Merck's COVID-19 pill
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 08:59 AM
Peru's Castillo swears in new prime minister amid political instability
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 05:25 AM
Texas schools remove children's books branded 'critical race theory'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 05:15 AM
Wife of slain Haiti president 'won't stop' until justice
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 03:34 AM
US says agreed with China for virtual Biden-Xi summit before year end
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 12:38 AM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone attack on Abha airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 12:15 AM
Coronavirus Cabinet: Green Pass not be required in outdoor restaurants
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by