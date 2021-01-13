The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Labor leader Amir Peretz announces he has no intention to run for Knesset

Labor Chairman Amir Peretz announced on Wednesday that he has no intention to run for the 24th Knesset in the March 23 election.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 13, 2021 07:51
Chairman of the Labor party Amir Peretz seen during a press conference with Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz and party members in Tel Aviv on March 12, 2020. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Chairman of the Labor party Amir Peretz seen during a press conference with Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz and party members in Tel Aviv on March 12, 2020.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
"I will not serve in the next Knesset," Peretz said. "I will continue to work for the Israeli public out of love and great faith in the need to bring all parts of the nation together while internal rift threatens to bring down the foundations on which Israeli society is built. All my life I have acted out of a sense of mission and personal example, and that is how I intend to continue."
 
Peretz, 68, was first elected to the Knesset in 1988. He is the longest-serving MK in the current Knesset, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Community Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi.
 
He served as leader of Labor twice. Peretz had already announced last month that he would not run for re-election as Labor leader.
 
The Tel Aviv District Court has ruled that the race for Labor leader and its Knesset candidates must be held among party members. The race was set for January 24. 
 
But Peretz's associates appealed the decision to not limit the races to Labor activists to the Supreme Court on January 5, and the court has not yet ruled.
 
The only candidates who have announced they are running for Labor leader are MK Merav Michaeli and advertising executive Gil Beilin, the son of former Labor Party minister Yossi Beilin.
 
Welfare and Social Services and Social Equality Minister Itzik Shmuli is also considering running, as well as offers from multiple parties to run with them.  
 
"We have elected the Honorable Justice Shimoni to head the Labor Party's election committee, which will ensure a fair, transparent and completely independent democratic process," Peretz said.
 
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report 


