Lapid speaks with US Secretary of State Blinken after Israel forms gov't

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 14, 2021 00:32
Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after the Knesset voted to approve the government on Sunday evening.
During the call between Lapid and Bennett, the two top diplomats spoke about the "special" relationship between the US and Israel.
Lapid thanked Blinked for the call, and towards the end Blinken invited his Israeli counterpart to Washington.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks with US President Biden
White House says G7 rally around need to 'counter and compete' with China
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2021 09:49 PM
NSC head, Prime Ministerial Military Secretary, to keep positions
Joint List leader Odeh: 'There's room for joy, but not for complacency'
UTJ leader Gafni to new government: 'In what ways are you Jewish?'
Turkish military hit targets in Syria's Tel Rifat after hospital attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2021 05:50 PM
G7 nations say they support Japan 2020 Olympics
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2021 04:40 PM
Smotrich, Ben-Gvir removed for heckling as Bennett takes to the podium
Erdogan says he and Biden must leave troubles behind at NATO meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2021 03:15 PM
Six arrested in Gilo protest
Coronavirus in Israel: 5 new cases in past day
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir injured in car crash in Galilee - report
Likud MK pledges to erase criminal records of Israeli youth
UN Gas trucks blocked from entering Gaza Strip
Hong Kong police arrests at least three on anniversary of 2019 protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2021 07:16 AM
