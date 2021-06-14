Lapid speaks with US Secretary of State Blinken after Israel forms gov't

During the call between Lapid and Bennett, the two top diplomats spoke about the "special" relationship between the US and Israel.

Lapid thanked Blinked for the call, and towards the end Blinken invited his Israeli counterpart to Washington.

Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after the Knesset voted to approve the government on Sunday evening.