Israeli and Egyptian foreign ministers to meet in Cairo - report

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will travel to Egypt this week in order to meet the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and other top officials, according to a report by N12.

The main issues that will be discussed during the visit are the Palestinians and the Gaza Strip, with an emphasis on the Israelis being held captive by Hamas.

It is not yet clear if Lapid will meet with the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.