Latest Hamas attack on Israel might come from desperation

The latest rocket attack on Israel, which came on Saturday night, could signal increased desperation in the Hamas
-controlled Gaza Strip over soaring COVID-19 infections and the recent decision by the Palestinian
Authority to renew security ties with the Jewish state.
The rocket attack, the second in seven days, severely damaged a building in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. In retaliation, Israeli fighter jets and helicopters conducted limited strikes on Hamas military bases, munitions-manufacturing facilities and a naval training site early on Sunday.“[Hamas’s] options are limited. They can only signal to Israel ‘I’m here too’ by launching a rocket or two or maybe more, depending on the coronavirus situation in Gaza,” Dr. Shaul Bartal, a retired lieutenant colonel and a researcher at Bar-Ilan University’s Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, told The Media Line.