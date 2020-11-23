The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Latest Hamas attack on Israel might come from desperation

Increasingly isolated and under siege from pandemic, Islamist group ruling Gaza Strip could ramp up attacks, expert warns

By URI COHEN/THE MEDIA LINE  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 03:35
The latest rocket attack on Israel, which came on Saturday night, could signal increased desperation in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip over soaring COVID-19 infections and the recent decision by the Palestinian Authority to renew security ties with the Jewish state.
The rocket attack, the second in seven days, severely damaged a building in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. In retaliation, Israeli fighter jets and helicopters conducted limited strikes on Hamas military bases, munitions-manufacturing facilities and a naval training site early on Sunday.“[Hamas’s] options are limited. They can only signal to Israel ‘I’m here too’ by launching a rocket or two or maybe more, depending on the coronavirus situation in Gaza,” Dr. Shaul Bartal, a retired lieutenant colonel and a researcher at Bar-Ilan University’s Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, told The Media Line.


Tags Hamas Palestinian Authority Rocket Attack
Biden plans to name Blinken secretary of state - Bloomberg
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 03:36 AM
Renewed cooperation with Israel deepens divides in Palestinian leadership
  • By MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE
  • 11/23/2020 03:26 AM
UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 02:47 AM
Germany may start COVID-19 vaccine program in December - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 01:12 AM
Number of coronavirus deaths in Israel rises to 2,800
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/23/2020 12:38 AM
Israeli Air Force: Failure to stop rocket not human or technical error
IDF: Tank accidently fired at Gaza due to miscommunication
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/22/2020 11:52 PM
UK to lift quarantine restrictions for holiday travel during Christmas
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 11:43 PM
US Navy rear admiral makes unannounced visit to Taiwan
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 09:59 PM
Esther Pollard cuts husband's GPS monitor as he goes free
Coronavirus in Israel: 416 cases diagnosed on Saturday, 8,232 active cases
Ethiopia PM gives Tigray forces 72-hours to surrender regional capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 07:23 PM
G20 group say they will ensure fair access to COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 06:16 PM
Health Ministry cautions Israelis as rains contaminate beaches
Syria appoints diplomat Faisal Mekdad as foreign minister -state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 05:39 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by