'Leave the politics' out of Remembrance Day, Netanyahu - crowd protests

During the Remembrance Day ceremony in the memorial hall on Mount Herzl, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised he would re-approve the establishment of the memorial hall for Israel's fallen and victims of terror immediately after he formed a new government, Channel 12 news reported on Wednesday. A shout from the crowd called Netanyahu out on his statement: "Leave the politics out of this! Where have you been for 40 years? You should be embarrassed!" Channel 12 wrote.His son Yair Netanyahu was quick to respond to the incident on twitter, "So the prime minister spoke about establishing a fallen IDF soldier memorial, and immediately he was interrupted by, 'Don't talk about politics, you should be embarrassed.""Is there anyone who doesn't understand that it was all planned in advance and not even related to the content of his speech? That's an embarrassment! Debasing a mourning brother on Remembrance Day," he continued to tweet.
David Dimolfetta contributed to this report.
אז ראש הממשלה דיבר בנאומו על הקמת היכל זיכרון לחללי צהל, ומיד התפרצו לדבריו ״אל תדבר על פוליטיקה, תתבייש״... יש מישהו שלא מבין שזה הכל תוזמן ותוכנן מראש, בלי קשר לתוכן הנאום? בושה! מבזים אח שכול ביום הזיכרון!— Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) April 14, 2021
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Netanyahu's brother, Yoni Netanyahu was killed in action during Operation Entebbe in 1976, a hostage rescue mission at Entebbe Airport in Uganda.
David Dimolfetta contributed to this report.