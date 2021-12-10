The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lebanese PM says he asked Egypt for support to generate electricity

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2021 09:48
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on his Facebook official account on Friday that he had requested support from Egypt in the field of natural gas to urgently generate electricity.
Lebanon is grappling with crippling economic and fuel crises and has struggled with meagre supplies of state-generated power for months.
World powers to test Iran's good faith over commitment to June texts
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 10:22 AM
IDF thwarts attempted weapon-smuggling from base in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 09:41 AM
Arab resident's car stoned by attackers in Sheikh Jarrah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 09:28 AM
China, Nicaragua re-establish ties in blow to US, Taiwan
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 08:15 AM
Gantz, Blinken met in Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 12:54 AM
Ukraine says Russia rejects new ceasefire proposals, prisoner swaps
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 12:51 AM
IDF Iron Dome operator indicted for rape of fellow woman soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 11:22 PM
Biden to convey support for Ukraine's sovereignty in call with Zelenskiy
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 10:15 PM
COVID: Current travel restrictions to stay in place for another 10 days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 10:03 PM
Flu rates increased significantly in Israel - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 08:17 PM
Gunmen kill at least 14 civilian militiamen in Burkina Faso
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 07:40 PM
Michigan school shooting 'entirely preventable,' says $100m. lawsuit
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 07:02 PM
Britain warns Putin: it will cost Russia severely if you attack Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 06:59 PM
Maxwell trial delayed by lawyer's illness
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 06:56 PM
Ganz expected to meet with Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 06:28 PM
