Lebanese PM says he asked Egypt for support to generate electricity

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on his Facebook official account on Friday that he had requested support from Egypt in the field of natural gas to urgently generate electricity.

Lebanon is grappling with crippling economic and fuel crises and has struggled with meagre supplies of state-generated power for months.

