The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon's protest flame still flickers on anniversary of 'revolution'

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 17, 2020 20:22
Demonstrators marched through Lebanon's capital on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of a protest movement that toppled the government but was then overwhelmed by economic crisis, coronavirus and a devastating explosion in Beirut.
The demonstrations that broke out last October spread nationwide against a political elite that had ruled since the 1975-1990 civil war, presiding over an economic crisis and a collapse in the currency.While the turmoil led to the resignation of prime minister Saad al-Hariri, politicians have since failed to form a government capable of addressing the country's challenges.
The global pandemic and the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut's port, which killed nearly 200 people, brought further suffering and robbed the protests of momentum.
Those marking the anniversary in Beirut said they were not abandoning their demand for revolution and for President Michel Aoun to step aside.
"The revolution did not die," said activist Rabih al-Zein. "We can hold this corrupt authority accountable and the proof is we brought down two governments."
Hundreds of protesters marched past the central bank, a target of protesters' anger over a financial crisis that has seen the Lebanese pound lose nearly 80% of its value, and the parliament building before gathering near the damaged port.
A metal sculpture spelling out the word "Revolution" and topped by flames lit up the evening sky in front of the port.
The protests come ahead of talks between Aoun and parliamentary blocs to choose a prime minister. Hariri is in the running to form a government, although obstacles remain.
The legitimate grievances of the Lebanese people have gone unheeded during a "harrowing year" of crises, said Jan Kubis, the United Nations special representative for Lebanon.
"People’s commitment to and yearning for deep reforms and changes continues to be strong, even if the momentum has receded," Kubis said. "They have planted the seeds for systemic changes. One year on, their struggle continues."
Rabbi Kanievsky instructs haredi schools to open tomorrow
Israeli business magnate Michael Strauss dies at the age of 86
ICC delegation to visit Sudan to discuss case against Bashir
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 06:58 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,469 test positive, 14 dead throughout weekend
Police issue 4,000+ tickets for coronavirus violations over the weekend
Eran Zahavi tests positive for coronavirus
France knife attacker asked pupils to point out his victim
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 04:31 PM
Stun, smoke grenades thrown at home of Prisons Service officer
Quick coronavirus testing centers to serve teachers without a referral
Woman arrested after bodies of three children found at Vienna property
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 01:39 PM
Malaysia reports 869 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 01:39 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.29 million, death toll at 1,102,707
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 01:03 PM
Man rescued from Ayalon River, Ayalon Road blocked by police
France will react with the greatest firmness after attack - PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 12:06 PM
M16 rifle smuggle attempt foiled by security personnel in the West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by