LGBTQ+ couples can now register marriage in Haifa, receive benefits

LGBTQ+ couples in Haifa can now register as a married couple with the municipality, opening up their eligiblity for any marriage benefits that other couples would receive, Walla reported on Tuesday."Over the last year, several municipalities all over the country are doing the right thing - filling up the empty vaccuum space left by the government that has induced discrimination against us," said Ohad Hazak, CEO of the the Aguda – The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.Haifa mayor Einat Kalisch-Rotem actually left the municipality meeting before the decision came to a vote, while deputy-mayor Nachshon Tzuk voted nay."It is sad for us at the mayor of our city made the decision to be absent for such an important vote," added Chazak."We see that disrespectful act as disregarding our rights."