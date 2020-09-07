Likud activist arrested for threats against prosecutor in Netanyahu cases

A well-known Likud activist has been arrested under suspicion of threatening Liat Ben-Ari, the prosecutor in the cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Ynet.In a letter sent to Ben-Ari, the activist wrote that “we will harass you until you kill yourself. This is your end.” The activist is being investigated by the police's Lahav 433 unit.In August, multiple protests were held outside Ben-Ari's home, according to Israel Hayom. Protesters held signs saying "The State of Israel against Liat Ben-Ari" and "the people have lost faith in the Supreme Court."Also in August, the state prosecutor warned a Rosh Ha’ayin city council member that he must not be involved in the case after the council member asked that Ben-Ari be prosecuted for alleged construction violations. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });