Family unification law fails committee vote, moves to Knesset plenum

The "family unification law" failed in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Monday with 14 MKs voting for and 17 against, Ynet reported. It will now move to the Knesset plenum for a vote, where Likud MK Shlomo Karhi told Ynet that the party will vote unanimously against the law. At the same time, the coalition has begun internal talks to find a compromise to prevent the law from expiring on Tuesday. "A coalition that believes that whoever votes against the law harms the security of the state, what does that say about members of three of its parties -- Labor, Meretz and Ra'am -- that intend to vote against it?" Karhi told Ynet.
