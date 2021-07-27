The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Likud MK to abstain from vote on cannabis decriminalization

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 27, 2021 11:46
Likud MK  Galit Distal Atbaryan has promised to abstain from voting on the decriminalization of cannabis bill in Knesset on Wednesday, following a conversation with representatives of the Legalize Association.
The Legalize Association promotes the legalization of cannabis in Israel, and has called on all remaining Likud MKs to follow Distal Atbaryan's lead and not cause further damage to the tens of thousand of cannabis users in the country who are currently being treated as criminals.
The bill currently has the support of 59 coalition members, excluding Ra'am. However, New Hope MK Zvi Hauser is currently still in hospital following a neurological incident, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz is flying to France on Wednesday, the day of the vote.
This means that in order for the bill to pass, MKs from the opposition will have to choose to abstain, as Distal Atbaryan is set to do.
