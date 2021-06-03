Likud to Lapid: Publicize the coalition agreements

Letter to Yair Lapid by Likud demanding to publicize the coalition agreements (Credit: Likud Party)

The Likud Party's lawyer sent a letter to Yesh Atid leader and head of the new unity government Yair Lapid demanding the details of the coalition agreements be publicized on Thursday."There are eight different parties in this coalition, and as of the time of the writing of this letter, you have not published deals with any of them," reads the letter.The lawyer who submitted the request, Avi Halevy, added that Lapid is required to publicize the workings of the coalition agreements, according to a 2001 law.The fact that this information hasn't been released, the letter continues, "harms very important public interests, including allowing the public to conduct dialogue on the content of the agreements and to debate their legality."Specifically, Likud is demanding the details of the agreement under which the Joint List, lead by MK Ahmad Tibi, announced its support for a new Knesset Speaker earlier on Thursday.The current Knesset Speaker, Yariv Levin, is from the Likud Party.