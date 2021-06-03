Anti-Netanyahu coalition demands vote to replace Knesset Speaker

The 61 MKs forming a new coalition submitted a formal request on Thursday morning to begin the process of replacing Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin.

MK Nir Orbach from Yamina said that he did not support the request and that his signature was added without his knowledge, Israeli media reported. He requested that his signature be withdrawn. The MKs took the step in an effort to form a government as soon as possible. Sources close to Levin have said that he would only allow a vote of confidence in the new government on the last possible date permitted by law in order to increase pressure on Yamina MKs to vote against the government.MK Nir Orbach from Yamina said that he did not support the request and that his signature was added without his knowledge, Israeli media reported. He requested that his signature be withdrawn.

There is a legal dispute over whether the latest date would be next Wednesday, seven days after the coalition was formed, or the Monday after that, seven days after the coalition's formation can be announced in the Knesset plenum.

Replacing Levin would enable a new Knesset Speaker to bring the confidence vote on the earliest possible date, this coming Monday.

The coalition's candidate for Knesset Speaker is expected to be Mickey Levy of Yesh Atid.

The letter with 61 signatures was sent to the Secretary of the Knesset, Yardena Muller-Horowitz.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}