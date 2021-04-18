The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits southern Iran, no casualties reported - TV



By REUTERS  
APRIL 18, 2021 11:13
A damaged car is seen under the ruins, after an earthquake hit the Varankesh village in Eastern Azerbaijan province, northwest of Tehran, Iran November 08, 2019 (photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
A damaged car is seen under the ruins, after an earthquake hit the Varankesh village in Eastern Azerbaijan province, northwest of Tehran, Iran November 08, 2019
(photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
DUBAI - A magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Sunday struck Iran's southern province of Bushehr, where a nuclear power plant is located, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, state television said.
The epicentre of the quake was the town of Rig and hospitals in nearby cities and provinces were on alert, with rescue teams and 50 ambulances sent to the area, a regional official told state TV.
Electricity and landline telephone and internet in Gonaveh city had been cut off "and people are taking to the streets for fear of earthquakes", semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.
An Iranian government official told Reuters there were no reports of damage at the Bushehr nuclear complex, situated on Iran's Gulf coast.
The quake was centred 100 km (60 miles) away from the plant and was relatively shallow - only 10 km deep according to Iranian media - which would have amplified the shaking.
Iranian media reported six aftershocks and posted pictures that showed collapsed mud brick walls in some villages.
Crisscrossed by major fault lines, the Islamic Republic is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the ancient city of Bam.


Tags Iran earthquake Middle East
