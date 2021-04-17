The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden: Iran's plan to enrich uranium to 60% not helpful

By REUTERS  
APRIL 17, 2021 00:39
WASHINGTON  - US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Iran's plan to enrich uranium to 60% was not helpful as the United States and Iran hold indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program.
At a joint news conference with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Biden said it was premature to make a judgment on the outcome of the talks but that the two sides were still talking.


