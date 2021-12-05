Mahmoud Abbas in Algeria to discuss Palestinian issue with Tebboune

Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas landed in Algiers on Sunday evening as he begins a three-day visit to Algeria.

The key item on the agenda for Abbas and Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune is coordination and making progress in the Palestinian issue, according to Palestinian media.

