Maj.-Gen. Amir Abulafia to be appointed as head of coronavirus authority





IDF Maj.-Gen. Amir Abuafia will be appointed as the new head of Israel's coronavirus authority, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting on Tuesday of a new “coronavirus advisory committee” that included former Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov. Israeli media reported that the prime minister had asked Bar Siman Tov to serve as the manager of this second wave of the virus, but the former director-general refused the offer.