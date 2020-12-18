Malha Mall closed by police conducting manhunt

Police have closed Malha Mall in Jerusalem on Friday and are conducting a manhunt.The actions come after police received a report of a third party overhearing the man in conversation talking about weapons. The suspect is not thought to have a weapon in his possession, according to a police report. No shooting has taken place at the scene contrary to rumors, the report noted.Nobody has been allowed in or out of the mall for at least 40 minutes as of 12:15 this afternoon.This is a developing story.