Supreme Court rejects Malka Leifer's appeal against extradition

Extradition of Malka Leifer to Australia for sexual abuse all but certain after Justice Minister says he will sign extradition order 'without delay'.

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 12:08
Malka Leifer (photo credit: MAARIV/AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)
Malka Leifer
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by Malka Leifer against her extradition to Australia where she is wanted on 74 counts of sexual abuse.
The decision means that Leifer's extradition is all but certain.
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn must now sign off on the extradition which he said he would do swiftly, immediately after the court' rejection of Leifer's appeal was announced.
Leifer can appeal that decision to the Supreme Court, but its justices have appeared unreceptive to the various and numerous claims of her legal team.
"After many long and tortuous years the time has come to do justice for Leifer's victims. I intend to sign the extradition order without delay," tweeted Nissenkorn.
Supreme Court Justice Yitzhak Amit wrote at the beginning of his decison that he saw no merits in the claims made by Leifer's lawyers.
He argued that despite the claims by her defense lawyers that the sexual acts she committed against her victims were not explicitly mentioned in the Israel - Australia extradition treaty, it was the clear intent of the authors of the treaty to include all types of sexual acts when seeking tue extradition of someone accused of abusing their authority over a dependant for sexual gratification.
Amit also rejected Lefier's argument that since Israeli law requires an alleged victim to prove that there was an abuse of a position of authority in order to carry out the sexual acts over a dependent and Australian law assumes automatically that a teacher engaged in sexual activity with a pupil is abusing that position of authority, the extradition treaty does not apply to Leifer.
Leifer's lawyers have argued that the sexual acts which her victims alleged she committed were done with consent, although her alleged victims strongly reject this claim.
Amit rejected this argument too, writing that the relevant laws in the countries signatory to the extradition treaty did not need to be exactly the same, and that as long as the foundations of those laws were the same then the treat is applicable.
The Magen organisation which fights sexual abuse in the Jewish community and which helped bring to light Leifer's fraudulent claims of mental incapacity for extradition welcomed the decison.
From the Magen organization: "After so many long years, the justice system of the state of Israel has validated what we have been arguing for so long; Malka Leifer is mentally fit to be extradited and stand trial for her alleged crimes, Magen said in a statement to the press.
"[Alleged victims] Dassi, Nicole and Ely have become beacons of strength to victims around the world, sending a message that justice is possible and worth fighting for. We are grateful for their courage and strength in the face of tremendous pressure and odds, and we are so happy that they will finally have their chance to face Malka Leifer in court."
President of the Zionist Federation of Australia Jeremy Leibler said "The arc of history has proven painfully long, but it did bend irresistibly toward justice. What has strengthened the arm of the survivors of Leifer’s alleged abuse – indeed, all survivors of sexual abuse – is the simple principle that those credibly accused of such heinous crimes must face their accusers in court. Dassi, Nicole and Elly have been incredibly strong through these many years. Their ordeal is not yet over, but we have come one giant step forward. Finally, it is time to bring Leifer back


Tags australia extradition pedophilia Malka Leifer
