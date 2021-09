A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Nazareth, northern Israel, a Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson reported on Friday.

MDA arrived on the scene and determined his death, the third murder in one day.

"We arrived on the scene and saw a man lying unconscious with intrusive wounds on his body," said Nihad Tator, the MDA medic. "We conducted some medical tests, but there was no sign of life, and we were forced to determine his death."