Mandelblit says Jerusalem municipality conditions violate right to protest

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit presented his position on Monday following a petition dealing with a protest encampment set up near the prime ministerial residence in Jerusalem, in which he sharply criticized the municipality's conduct on the issue.



Mandelblit stated that some of the conditions set by the municipality for holding protests constitute a disproportionate constitutional violation of freedom of expression and the right to protest.

The A-G wrote that he believes that the municipality should be instructed to make amendments to their current protocols and set a time limit for the change.