Matriculation exams to start while thousands of students are quarantined

The Israeli nationwide matriculation examinations are set to begin Monday, with approximately 190,000 students in the 11-12 grades scheduled to take the exams, Haaretz reported.

The exams started later than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will probably extend until the end of July.

Around 400 students who were supposed to take the first exams in chemistry on Monday are quarantined and won't be able to attend. The mathematics matriculation exam is scheduled for next week, and currently, some 3,000 students will not be able to take it, according to the reports by Haaretz.