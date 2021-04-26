The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Max Stock under investigation for customs, import issues

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2021 10:34
Representatives of the Haifa Customs House searched the offices of the Max Stock discount store chain as part of an investigation into the company on customs and import issues on Monday, according to Ynet.
Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2021 11:16 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 77 new cases, 0.3% of tests return positive
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Tonga
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2021 02:20 AM
27-year-old Ashkelon man in serious condition with multiple stab wounds
Rockets launched from Gaza to Israeli territory - report
Rockets launched from Gaza to Israeli territory - report
Rockets launched from Gaza to Israeli territory - report
Rockets launched from Gaza to Israeli territory - report
Rockets launched from Gaza to Israeli territory - report
Rockets launched from Gaza to Israeli territory - report
Rockets launched from Gaza to Israeli territory - report
Police removes Damascus Gate barricades, a cause of riots in capital
Israel denies Fatah claims of rejecting request to hold election in J'lem
Multiple suspects arrested in attempted stabbing of three workers
Hassidic rioters assault police officers in Jerusalem - report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by