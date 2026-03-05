Iranian tactical bombers were only minutes away from striking a US military base when Qatari planes shot them down on Monday, CNN reported.

The planes, two Su-24 tactical bombers, had been apparently targeted at two important sites in Qatar: The al-Udeid Air Base, where approximately 10,000 US soldiers are housed, and Ras Laffan, a gas processing facility.

Sources told CNN that the jets were identified visually as “carrying bombs and guided munitions,” were flying at low altitude in order to evade radar, and did not respond to radio warnings.

The aircraft were classified as hostile, and taken out in aerial combat by a Qatari F-15 fighter, only "two minutes" away from their targets.

This operation marked the first time the Qatari air force has engaged in air-to-air combat, CNN noted, adding that it was unusual for Iran to attack using manned aircraft instead of missiles or drones.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said later on Thursday that four additional Typhoon fighter jets would be sent to Qatar as the conflict in the Middle East escalates.

"I can announce today that we're sending four additional typhoon jets to join our squadron in Qatar to strengthen our defensive operations in Qatar, and across the region," Starmer told a press conference on Thursday.

Qatar accuses Iran of seeking to draw them into war

In a call between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Wednesday, the Prime Minister cited this attack as one of several conducted by Iran against Qatar.

"His Excellency added that these Iranian actions reflected 'an escalatory approach' and did not indicate any genuine desire for de-escalation or resolution, accusing Tehran of seeking to harm its neighbors and draw them into a war 'that is not theirs'," Qatar's Foreign Affairs Ministry stated about the call in a post on X/Twitter.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also stated that the Prime Minister cited Qatar's right to self-defense while saying that "such attacks could not go unanswered."