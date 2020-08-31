cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

After learning that a hassidic pilgrim to Uman was infected with coronavirus, Uman’s mayor Oleksandr Tsebriy announced that he intends to block off the whole city, according to N12.Tsebriy went on to say that the “situation in Uman has become much worse,” and that he will do “everything he legally can” to close the city.Last week Tsebriy said that hassidic pilgrims have been entering Uman against regulations by entering through green countries and using flight connections.