MDA to supply COVID tests at two beaches over holiday

Magen David Adom (MDA) will set up a caravan on two beaches in the Rishon Lezion area to distribute rapid COVID testing kits on Tuesday, as part of the effort to help parents allow their children to return to school after the Sukkot holiday, according to the MDA spokesperson.

The Health Ministry is requiring that every child pass a rapid (antigen) COVID test before returning to school at the end of the holidays on September 29.

The two beaches are the Palmachim National Park and the Rishon Lezion beach, two of the country's most popular holiday destinations. Parents can visit the MDA caravans and receive the kits after enjoying their visit to the beach.

The caravans will be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.