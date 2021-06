Nasdaq-traded Align Technology, ranked among the 100 best companies to work for in Israel, according to the 2021 CofaceBdi and TheMarker survey, operates a hi-tech center in Or Yehuda making 3D digital scanners and the Invisalign clear aligners used in orthodontics.

Global medical device company Align Technology, said Wednesday it plans to recruit more than 150 employees to its Israel offices in 2021. The new employees will join more than 500 Align employees in Israel.