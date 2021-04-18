Meshi-Zahav to receive thousands of shekels in compensation from ZAKA

Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, accused sex offender and former ZAKA head, will receive thousands of shekels in worker's compensation, KAN reported on Sunday night.When his investigation was publicized about a month ago, Meshi-Zahav forfeited his position as head of ZAKA.
He was invited by ZAKA's board of directors for a hearing, but when Meshi-Zahav didn't go to the meeting, he was effectively fired, KAN explained. As such, he is technically entitled to - and is demanding - thousands of shekels in worker's compensation.ZAKA has decided to transfer the money to him, even with the accusations against him.
Other organizations, KAN noted, refrain from offering and transferring worker's compensation funds in similar situations.Meshi-Zahav is accused of sexually assaulting women and children over a period of decades from his position of power, using tactics of fear and intimidation to silence his victims. In March, a police investigation officially launched, after an initial report opened a floodgate of abusive accusations against him, from men, women, and teenage boys and girls of all ages. One woman recalled in March that Meshi-Zahav offered her financial assistance to ameliorate her economic situation, later forcing himself on her and threatening her life by saying one of his ZAKA vans will run her over if she revealed the assault.Meshi-Zahav was previously investigated in by police in 2011 for sexual assault, but the investigatin dropped due to lack of evidence.