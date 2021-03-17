The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Meshi-Zahav case: Alleged victim files first police complaint

Police detectives will use the testimony in order to better understand Meshi-Zahav's pattern of behavior.

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE  
MARCH 17, 2021 13:57
Lahav 433 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Lahav 433
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
One of former ZAKA head Yehuda Meshi-Zahav's alleged victims arrived on Wednesday morning to the Lahav 433 National Fraud Investigations Unit (NFIU) offices to file a complaint against his abuser, the first one filed so far.
The allegations made by the victim will not serve as evidence against Meshi-Zahav as they are considered null and void under Israel's statute of limitations law.
However, police detectives will use the testimony in order to better understand Meshi-Zahav's pattern of behavior in the past couple of decades.  
The victim arrived to the NFIU offices accompanied by Tzviki Flishman, deputy director-general of the Magen Association for treating victims of sexual abuse in the haredi sector.
The testimony was given after the police had recently announced that they were launching an investigation against Meshi-Zahav in suspicion of sexually assaulting children, teenagers and women for decades. The allegations were first reported by Haaretz.

This report was originally published in Hebrew by Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, and was translated into English by Tobias Siegal.   


