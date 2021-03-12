The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Testimonies say ZAKA founder allegedly sexually assaulted women, children

Multiple people of different ages came forward to recall their abusive experiences with Yehuda Meshi Zahav.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 12, 2021 01:34
HAVE THOSE who disparage the entire haredi community not heard of Rabbi Yehuda Meshi Zahav, the haredi founder of ZAKA? (photo credit: FLASH90)
HAVE THOSE who disparage the entire haredi community not heard of Rabbi Yehuda Meshi Zahav, the haredi founder of ZAKA?
(photo credit: FLASH90)
ZAKA founder and Israel Prize winner Yehuda Meshi Zahav has been accused of sexually assaulting women and children over many years following an investigation and first-hand testimony from survivors published in Haaretz on Thursday.
Multiple people of different ages came forward to recall their abusive experiences with Meshi Zahav over the years, who according to the report was investigated by police in 2011 on sexual assault accusations, but which was closed due to a lack of evidence.
One woman recalled that Meshi Zahav offered her financial assistance to ameliorate her economic situation, later forcing himself on her and threatening her life by saying one of his ZAKA vans will run her over if she revealed the assault.
Police allegedly approached the woman on the matter in 2013 but refused to file a complaint against Meshi Zahav.
The Haaretz investigation also revealed that many people from the ultra-Orthodox communities of Jerusalem were aware of Meshi Zahav's activities, but never reported them to the police.
Further testimonies revealed that Meshi Zahav allegedly boasted about his past sexual experiences over numerous decades, apparently using his influential position to assault teenagers and younger children over the course of many years.
Another testimony provided by a younger man, who was allegedly sexually assaulted at age 16 by Meshi Zahav, described how the latter would treat him like a prostitute.
“There was a storeroom at a school in the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood. I got a key from Yehuda and watched television there. Yehuda would arrive and do with me as he pleased,” the young man said.
“From time to time he took me to apartments in Tel Aviv where we would meet with prostitutes. I was with one while he was with another,” he added.
Describing the pain he experienced in a Facebook Message to Meshi Zahav, the young man said that “Even today, over 20 years later, I’m licking my wounds. You left me hurt and bleeding, and you’re continuing with your life as if nothing happened. Only now, when I’m the father of children at the age at which you abused me, do I understand the significance.”
The message was read and apparently ignored by Meshi Zahav.
Another testimony by a 26-year-old man recalled how Meshi Zahav would sexually assault him in a synagogue when he was 5-years-old.
Meshi Zahav responded to the allegations made in the Haaretz investigation by claiming he is being targeted.
"Ever since it became known that I had won the Israel Prize, I have been the focus of various telephone threats. After my parents passed away, some called me to express joy at their deaths. Others spat at me as I walked down the street. Unfortunately, this is part of the price I pay for the path I chose. Publishing the article is an attempt to 'settle the score' with me,” he said.
“For as long as my strength permits me, I will continue to serve the people of Israel and the State of Israel as I have done all my life," Meshi Zahav added.


Tags israel prize sexual assault sexual abuse Zaka
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel in danger by a lack of budget

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by