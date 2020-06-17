Mexican federal judge and wife shot dead in violent western state

A Mexican federal judge and his wife were shot and killed in the Mexican western state of Colima on Tuesday, Reuters reported. According to the report by Reuters, a group of armed men entered the judge's home in Colima, the state capital, Tuesday morning and shot him and his wife in front of their two daughters. The county is suffering a surge of violence that doesn't seem to be nearing its end, even amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The attorney general's office said in a statement it would investigate "the heinous murder" of the judge and his wife.