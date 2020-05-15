The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Mexico sees deadliest year for LGBT+ people in five years

By REUTERS  
MAY 15, 2020 23:45
Mexico is seeing a surge of extreme violence toward LGBT+ people in its deadliest year in half a decade, a leading rights group said on Friday, citing cases of victims brutally stabbed and brazenly killed in public.
In 2019, 117 lesbian, gay, bi and trans people were killed in Mexico, up almost a third compared with 2018 and the highest number since 2015, according to LGBT+ advocacy group Letra S.Overall in Mexico, last year was the deadliest on record, but the increase among the gay and trans community was more severe, said Alejandro Brito, Letra S director.
"We've documented that victims are subjected to multiple forms of violence, before or even after they were murdered," Brito said.
"There is a cruelty towards the victims," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Victims have been found handcuffed, stabbed repeatedly and in public places, he said.
A lesbian woman was killed while out one night with her girlfriend in the city of Cuernavaca, and the bodies of several murdered trans women were found on the streets.
Amid widespread gang violence and drug trafficking groups in Mexico, more than 34,500 homicide victims were reported last year, according to official data. But while the number of murder victims was up 2.5% in 2019, the number of gay and trans people killed was 27% higher than in 2018, said Letra S.
More than half the victims were transgender women, while nearly a third were gay men. At least 441 LGBT+ people were murdered in Mexico between 2015 and 2019, the group said.
LGBT+ rights have grown stronger in Mexico, with discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation outlawed since 2003. The country was the second to implement such a law in Latin America after Ecuador.
More than half of Mexico's 32 states recognize gay marriage, and the nation's top court has ruled that trans people have a legal right to change their gender identity on official documents.
Brito said the increasing visibility afforded by advances in LGBT+ issues may have contributed to the surging violence.
The violence "is specifically directed at LGBT people," he said.
"The greater visibility ... has led macho groups, fundamentalist sectors to reject this public presence of gays, lesbians and trans people."
Gay and trans people still face societal prejudice in the predominantly Catholic country where religious groups frequently criticize LGBT+ rights.
In a 2017 government survey, about a third of Mexicans said they would not rent out a room to a gay or trans person. Lawmakers welcomed the data for highlighting the often underreported violence faced by LGBT+ people in Mexico.
"Hate crimes due to homophobia and transphobia are generally made invisible," said Patricia Mercado, a senator with the opposition Citizens' Movement party. "We have to continue working to prevent all forms of discrimination that can lead to a hate crime."
The data on murders was based on news reports of LGBT+ killings, but the actual number could be much higher, according to Letra S.
Abu Dhabi in talks with Dubai for support through state fund Mubadala
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 11:18 PM
One man seriously injured in stabbing incident in Ramla
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 10:29 PM
France reports more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 27,529
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 09:37 PM
UK COVID-19 reproduction rate rises to 0.7-1.0
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 08:45 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases dip
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 07:07 PM
IDF to cease coronavirus-related civilian operations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 06:19 PM
New date for intra-Afghan peace talks under discussion, Khalilzad says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 05:50 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises 384 to 33,998
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 05:44 PM
52 students in isolation after teacher tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 05:05 PM
Russian coronavirus cases above 260,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 04:21 PM
Fearing 2nd coronavirus wave, China's Wuhan ramps up tests
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 04:16 PM
China ready to put Apple, other US companies in 'unreliable entity list'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 03:59 PM
Israel Katz appointed finance minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 03:18 PM
Gantz resigns from Knesset speaker post ahead of gov't swearing-in
Miri Regev to become Israel's first female transportation minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 08:59 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by