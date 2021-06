"I fought to the last moment, alone, and in the end I decided for the constant presence of the Labor Party in the Knesset's Constitution Committee," she added, indicating that that she has agreed to a compromise in the Judicial Selection Committee in exchange for the Knesset's Constitution Committee.

The Labor Part'ys chairwoman, Merav Michaeli responded to the formation of the new government on Channel 12 news late Wednesday night, "Tonight we have won - there were some difficult days, but we made history. The change government is great news for many citizens who were waiting for it."