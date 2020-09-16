MK Haskel encourages Lithuanian ambassador to move embassy to Jerusalem

Chairwoman of the Knesset's Foreign Relations Subcommittee, MK Sharren Haskel, met the Lithuanian Ambassador to Israel Lina Antanavičienė on Wednesday and asked her to promote the idea of moving the Lithuanian embassy to Jerusalem, according to a Facebook post by Haskel."Jerusalem is a central component in the Jewish and Israeli identity. It relates to art, legacy, culture and to every aspect of our history. Undermining Jerusalem is undermining our very right to exist on this land. Moving the embassy to Jerusalem is acknowledging our identity, legacy and values," Haskel said. "That's why we get excited every time a foreign country announces that it's moving its embassy to Jerusalem," she added.Antanavičienė responded by saying that Lithuania is one of the countries that supports Israel in international forums and reminded Haskel that the Hezbollah was outlawed in Lithuania.