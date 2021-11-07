MK Idit Silman's Twitter hacked, offensive tweet posted

Yamina MK and coalition chairwoman Idit Silman claimed that her Twitter account was hacked on Sunday evening, with the alleged hacker posting a tweet calling another user an "evil Bibist (a derogatory term for supporters of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu)."

The tweet was posted as a response to a tweet by Twitter user Michal Agmon, reading "Leave Idit Silman alone, a person doesn't need to prove every story they make up." Silman's account replied to the tweet, saying "I call on every fair person to stop following this evil Bibist. For shame!"

The reply was later deleted and Silman posted a clarifying tweet, saying that her account had been hacked. "For all those worried and concerned, the incident has also been transferred to the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms. They won't scare me, they won't frighten me. The extreme patience I have exercised so far, for every threat has ended."