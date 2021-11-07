The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

MK Idit Silman's Twitter hacked, offensive tweet posted

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2021 21:21
Yamina MK and coalition chairwoman Idit Silman claimed that her Twitter account was hacked on Sunday evening, with the alleged hacker posting a tweet calling another user an "evil Bibist (a derogatory term for supporters of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu)."
The tweet was posted as a response to a tweet by Twitter user Michal Agmon, reading "Leave Idit Silman alone, a person doesn't need to prove every story they make up." Silman's account replied to the tweet, saying "I call on every fair person to stop following this evil Bibist. For shame!"
The reply was later deleted and Silman posted a clarifying tweet, saying that her account had been hacked. "For all those worried and concerned, the incident has also been transferred to the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms. They won't scare me, they won't frighten me. The extreme patience I have exercised so far, for every threat has ended."
Iraqi PM says he knows those behind assassination attempt
By REUTERS
11/07/2021 09:42 PM
Shaked, Tamano-Shata to meet on rescuing Ethiopian Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 09:05 PM
Rockets fired towards Turkish base near Mosul - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 07:50 PM
IDF begins drill in northern Israel for reserve soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 04:37 PM
500 Palestinians to be permitted to work in hi-tech in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 03:17 PM
Libya's Dbeibah to run for president, senior unity govt official says
By REUTERS
11/07/2021 02:23 PM
Bus driver arrested for stabbing 15-year-old who refused to wear a mask
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 02:04 PM
Naftali Bennett's coalition faces challenge from Right
By GIL HOFFMAN
11/07/2021 01:42 PM
Igor Olsik indicted for kidnapping and rape of 14-year-old girl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 01:38 PM
UK's Truss condemns attack on Iraqi PM
By REUTERS
11/07/2021 01:21 PM
Libya to register election candidates from Monday
By REUTERS
11/07/2021 12:29 PM
Launch evacuation op of remaining Ethiopian Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 11:36 AM
Fire reported in Eshtaol forest near Beit Shemesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 10:55 AM
Kataib Hezbollah dismiss suggestions that Iraqi groups behind PM attack
By REUTERS
11/07/2021 10:31 AM
Bennett: Gov't considering acquisition of new COVID pill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 10:29 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by