More Israelis vaccinated against COVID than sick since start of pandemic

The director-general of the Meuhedet HMO Sigal Regev Rosenberg told KAN news on Tuesday that the vaccine supply had been cut but would likely return after the HMOs raised awareness of the issue in the media. "We did not receive an orderly message and currently have to slow down the pace," said Rosenberg. "Hospitals do what they want - the issue should be orderly. It hurts our service to our customers." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); Deputy health minister Yoav Kisch told Army Radio on Tuesday that vaccines may not have arrived to a number of HMOs but that there is not a shortage, adding that he expects that within weeks the entire at-risk population will be vaccinated. A top health official told The Jerusalem Post that there are already around 3.2 million doses of Pfizer vaccine in Israel – enough to inoculate 1.6 million Israelis – and that another 600,000 were expected to arrive in the country this week. He added that the country is expected to receive millions of vaccine doses in the coming months. The Health Ministry, together with the prime minister, is working to advance the number of coronavirus vaccines that will arrive in Israel next month to ensure that the country can continue its mass vaccination campaign, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Monday. The milestone comes amid reports by Israeli media that the supply of vaccines has been somewhat cut to HMOs throughout the country.

Currently, Israel is vaccinating medical personnel, people over the age of 60 and those with chronic illnesses. It hopes to begin vaccinating teachers and school staff later this week or next.

The IDF vaccination campaign kicked off on Monday.

Israel hopes to vaccinate as many as 150,000 people per day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday night. If successful, 2.25 million Israelis will be vaccinated within a month and a half. Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Hannah Brown contributed to this report.

Some 495,000 Israelis were vaccinated as of Tuesday morning, just nine days into the vaccination campaign, while 407,285 Israelis had been confirmed as infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak. Over 115,000 Israelis were vaccinated on Monday alone.