Moroccan King writes Herzog, hopes relations bring regional peace

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 20, 2021 11:46
The King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, wrote a letter to Israeli president Isaac Herzog, in which the monarch expressed his hopes that increased relations between Israel and Morocco will bring regional peace, the President's spokesperson announced on Friday morning. 
"Dear Mr. President, Thank you for the letter, that you sent with Yair Lapid, the foreign minister, during his visit to Morocco," wrote the king. "I'm satisfied with the steps we've taken to renew the ties between our states. I believe we will take this sustainable momentum and use it to promote the opportunity for peace for all nations in the region." 
