Morocco mulls buying Israeli radar, drones, jets upgrade - report

Morocco has broached buying Israeli-made pilotless planes and anti-missile systems, and commissioning an Israeli upgrade of some of its fighter jets, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported on Thursday after the countries signed a defense pact.

Moroccan and Israeli officials had no immediate comment.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in Rabat to sign the memorandum of understanding, said in an Op-Ed published by two local dailies that it would help the countries fend off "extremist terror as well as border and air threats."