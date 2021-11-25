The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel, Morocco share vision for regional peace, stability - Gantz

Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote an opinion piece in French-Moroccan magazine L'Observateur du Maroc and Arabic paper Ahdath Maghrebia.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 11:38
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen in Morocco, on November 24, 2021. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen in Morocco, on November 24, 2021.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Israel and Morocco share a vision for peace and stability for their people, the region and the world, Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote in an opinion piece in French-Moroccan magazine L'Observateur du Maroc and Arabic paper Ahdath Maghrebia.
The opinion piece was published during Gantz's two-day official visit to the North African kingdom, where he signed a historic defense cooperation agreement with his Moroccan counterpart.
Gantz, who was previously IDF chief of staff, wrote how he had fought in dozens of military operations, but noted that the most important battle of all is to achieve peace and stability. And this, he explained, can only be achieved if Israel stays strong and strengthens its ties with its allies.
"Considering the recent positive developments, I am confident that we will work with our Moroccan friends, and with the leadership of our great ally the United States, to strengthen Israel’s relations with Jordan, Egypt, the members of the Abraham Accords, new partners in the region as well as with our Palestinian neighbors,” he wrote.
The defense agreement with Morocco, he further explained, acknowledges the shared vision of peace and stability for the region and world.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen alongside is Moroccan counterpart Abdellatif Loudiyi after signing a historic defense cooperation MOU. on November 24, 2021. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen alongside is Moroccan counterpart Abdellatif Loudiyi after signing a historic defense cooperation MOU. on November 24, 2021. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
"Our partnership is vital against the challenges that threaten regional and global peace," he wrote. "Both our countries face the challenges of fundamentalist terrorism, border, and aerial threats. The framework that we have determined in the MOU, will provide us the means to cooperate in order to defend our nations."
Gantz also praised the economic cooperation between the two countries, which he said is beginning to bear fruit.
Morocco is the latest of the many countries to normalize ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Morocco in particular has a sizable Jewish community, and informal ties between Israelis and Moroccans have remained strong.


Tags Benny Gantz morocco morocco israel Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF soldiers' 50% salary increase is not enough - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel has as much right to defend itself as everyone else - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by