According to investigative reports, the mother died at least four days before officials found her body. The toddler, however, was found alive.

Sounds of the toddler crying caught the attention of a neighbor, who then notified the police. The neighbor also noticed that the toddler had not been attending the kindergarten.

The woman's partner and father of the girl had died a year prior.

A 40-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment, lying next to her three-year-old daughter in Afula, according to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication.