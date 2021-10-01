20-year-old motorcyclist killed in northern Israel

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Ilut, northern Israel on Friday evening, according to a Magen David Adom report.

MDA medics and paramedics determined the death of the motorcyclist upon their arrival at the scene. In addition, a 28-year-old man was moderately injured and taken to Rambam Health Care Campus.

A senior MDA medic, Rabia Khoury said, "This is a very serious accident. The man who was fatally injured was lying on the road suffering from a very severe multi-system injury. We performed medical tests but he showed no signs of life. The driver of the vehicle was moderately injured and treated on the spot and evacuated to an intensive care unite."