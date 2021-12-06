The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term in trial -source

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 08:09
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi (photo credit: DONDI TAWATAO/ REUTERS)
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday on charges of incitement and violations of a law on natural disasters, a source familiar with the proceedings said.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said ousted President Win Myint got the same jail sentence in the first verdicts against the former leaders who were put on trial after the military seized power in a coup on Feb. 1.


US officials to boycott Beijing Olympics - CNN
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 04:44 AM
US condemns militant attack in Mali that killed 31
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 04:24 AM
Security guard moderately injured in suspected terrorist attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2021 02:17 AM
A young man in his 20s was shot in Tamra, his condition is fair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 11:47 PM
Israel Air Force to restart F-15 Baz drills after malfunction incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 10:35 PM
Four injured in brawl between Jews, Arabs in Ra'anana
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 09:14 PM
IDF to begin 'Red Granite' training drill in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 08:10 PM
Mahmoud Abbas in Algeria to discuss Palestinian issue with Tebboune
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 07:47 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: Four new Omicron cases, 11 in total
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 06:30 PM
UAE's crown prince, Israeli ambassador meet for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 04:18 PM
Belarus summons Ukrainian military attache over border violation
By REUTERS
12/05/2021 03:44 PM
US reluctance to lift sanctions main obstacle nuclear deal talks - Iran
By REUTERS
12/05/2021 12:14 PM
Over 5% growth expected in Israel in 2022
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 12:06 PM
'Don't pass judgement so quickly' - Bennett on shooting of terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 11:50 AM
UAE's top security official to visit Iran on Monday - report
By REUTERS
12/05/2021 11:49 AM
