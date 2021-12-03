US strongly opposed to settlement advancement, Blinken tells Bennett

The United States "strongly emphasized" its objection to Israeli settlement advancement in a conversation Secretary of State Antony Blinken had with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday.

Blinken "strongly emphasized that Israel and the Palestinian Authority should refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution, including advancing settlement activity," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in describing the conversation.

The two men discussed Iran, the Omicron variant, the Iron Dome system and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The conversation comes amid sharp policy disagreements between the two longstanding allies on Iran and West Bank settlements.

At issue in particular is a project for 9,000 new homes that is slated to be built on the site of the former Kalandia Airport in Atarot, which was in operation from 1924 to 2000.

The new 9,000 homes project in Atarot (credit: ARCHITECT YUVAL KADMON)

According to officials, Israel last week had told the US it would not advance the project which is slated to be debated by the Interior Ministry's District Planning Committee on December 6.

The Atarot project was temporarily removed from the schedule but then returned to it. One official had said that Israel had told the US that the project would go through the planning committee process but would not move forward to the upper echelon for over a year.

At Monday's meeting the District Planning Committee is expected approve the plan's deposit, a move that would allow it to be prepared for final approval at the committee level.

According to an Israeli official, Bennett told Blinken the project was just at the planning stage.

"Regarding Atarot - the Prime Minister said that this is a decision of a District Committee that has not yet reached the doorstep of the political echelon," the official said.

Blinken spoke to Bennett from Stockholm where he is attending a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Bennett believes that Israel has a right to build anywhere in its united capital. The Biden administration, the international community and the PA believe in a two—state resolution to the conflict based on the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as a shared capital.

They have objected to Jewish building plans, such as the new neighborhood in Atarot, which they believe would thwart the possible creation of a Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem.