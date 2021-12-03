The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

US strongly opposed to settlement advancement, Blinken tells Bennett

The conversation comes amid sharp policy disagreements between the two longstanding allies on Iran and West Bank settlements.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 3, 2021 17:24
The site of the Atarot project, next to the security barrier and the apartments of Kafr Akab. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The site of the Atarot project, next to the security barrier and the apartments of Kafr Akab.
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The United States "strongly emphasized" its objection to Israeli settlement advancement in a conversation Secretary of State Antony Blinken had with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday.
Blinken "strongly emphasized that Israel and the Palestinian Authority should refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution, including advancing settlement activity," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in describing the conversation.
The two men discussed Iran, the Omicron variant, the Iron Dome system and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The conversation comes amid sharp policy disagreements between the two longstanding allies on Iran and West Bank settlements.
At issue in particular is a project for 9,000 new homes that is slated to be built on the site of the former Kalandia Airport in Atarot, which was in operation from 1924 to 2000.
The new 9,000 homes project in Atarot (credit: ARCHITECT YUVAL KADMON) The new 9,000 homes project in Atarot (credit: ARCHITECT YUVAL KADMON)
According to officials, Israel last week had told the US it would not advance the project which is slated to be debated by the Interior Ministry's District Planning Committee on December 6. 
The Atarot project was temporarily removed from the schedule but then returned to it. One official had said that Israel had told the US that the project would go through the planning committee process but would not move forward to the upper echelon for over a year.
At Monday's meeting the District Planning Committee is expected approve the plan's deposit, a move that would allow it to be prepared for final approval at the committee level.
According to an Israeli official, Bennett told Blinken the project was just at the planning stage.
"Regarding Atarot - the Prime Minister said that this is a decision of a District Committee that has not yet reached the doorstep of the political echelon," the official said.
Blinken spoke to Bennett from Stockholm where he is attending a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Bennett believes that Israel has a right to build anywhere in its united capital. The Biden administration, the international community and the PA believe in a two—state resolution to the conflict based on the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as a shared capital.
They have objected to Jewish building plans, such as the new neighborhood in Atarot, which they believe would thwart the possible creation of a Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem.


Tags East Jerusalem Jerusalem Naftali Bennett Antony Blinken
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The rabbinate must be reformed to be more welcoming - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel’s leaders are playing politics with Omicron - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Israel must work with the White House, but prepared to say 'no' - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Health minister’s woke agenda isn’t about the pandemic - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by